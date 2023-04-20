Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Trading Down 2.8%

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €1.22 ($1.33) and last traded at €1.26 ($1.37). 14,178,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average session volume of 3,550,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.30 ($1.41).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.83) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.26) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Baader Bank set a €2.50 ($2.72) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.17) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.17) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Articles

