Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Short Interest Down 15.4% in March

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE ARW traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $112.88. 761,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,234. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,299.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,885,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,299.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Point Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

