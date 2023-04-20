ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Trading Up 5.1%

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.82. 162,997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 247,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPRY shares. Wedbush started coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.