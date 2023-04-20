Arweave Hits One Day Volume of $11.88 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Arweave has a market cap of $271.85 million and approximately $11.88 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $8.14 or 0.00028387 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,676.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.10 or 0.00436239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00120267 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

