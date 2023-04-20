AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Down 14.4% in March

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,300 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the March 15th total of 373,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMK shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AssetMark Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of AMK stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.61. 83,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,082. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.03. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,348,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,008,000 after acquiring an additional 19,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,044,000 after buying an additional 105,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 937,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

