Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Short Interest Update

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 841,700 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the March 15th total of 940,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Assured Guaranty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGO traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.70. 225,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,444. Assured Guaranty has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 57.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

