Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

Astellas Pharma stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. Astellas Pharma has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

