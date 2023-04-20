ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Short Interest Update

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 4,850,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 379,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.
ATI Physical Therapy Stock Up 4.3 %
ATIP opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.26.
ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.46 million. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative net margin of 77.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ATI Physical Therapy will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ATI Physical Therapy
ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.
