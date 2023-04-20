ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Short Interest Update

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 4,850,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 379,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Up 4.3 %

ATIP opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.26.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.46 million. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative net margin of 77.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ATI Physical Therapy will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,321 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

