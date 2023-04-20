Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF) Declares GBX 1.23 Dividend

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Atrato Onsite Energy Price Performance

ROOF opened at GBX 86 ($1.06) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 89.19. The firm has a market cap of £129 million and a PE ratio of -2,846.67. Atrato Onsite Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 75.93 ($0.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 111.80 ($1.38).

Insider Transactions at Atrato Onsite Energy

In other Atrato Onsite Energy news, insider Juliet Davenport acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £10,010 ($12,387.08). Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Atrato Onsite Energy

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC invests in a diversified portfolio of onsite renewable energy assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

