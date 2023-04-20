ATRenew (RERE) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) is one of 27 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ATRenew to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ATRenew and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATRenew -24.73% -2.21% -1.82% ATRenew Competitors -14.20% -46.02% -2.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ATRenew and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATRenew 0 0 0 0 N/A ATRenew Competitors 70 655 1214 40 2.62

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.76%. Given ATRenew’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ATRenew has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares ATRenew and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ATRenew $1.43 billion -$357.82 million -1.72 ATRenew Competitors $7.81 billion $68.21 million 23.47

ATRenew’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ATRenew. ATRenew is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of ATRenew shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of ATRenew shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ATRenew has a beta of -1.06, indicating that its share price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATRenew’s peers have a beta of 0.81, indicating that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ATRenew peers beat ATRenew on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,287 AHS stores and 21 Paipai stores in 214 cities. The company was formerly known as AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. and changed its name to ATRenew Inc. November 2021. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

