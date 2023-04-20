AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

T stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.99. 31,823,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,470,434. AT&T has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 26,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

