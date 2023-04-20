AT&T (NYSE:T) Posts Earnings Results

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02, RTT News reports. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T updated its FY23 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $140.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 26,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

