AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AT&T also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.65. 129,693,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,993,566. The company has a market cap of $126.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of AT&T by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

