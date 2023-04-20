Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.38

Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.38 and traded as low as $22.11. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 548 shares traded.
Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $83.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38.
Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.37 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 28.70%.
Auburn National Bancorporation Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment.
