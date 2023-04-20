Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.38

Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.38 and traded as low as $22.11. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 548 shares traded.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $83.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.37 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 28.70%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Auburn National Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment.

