Autoliv (ALV) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 21st. Analysts expect Autoliv to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, analysts expect Autoliv to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE:ALV opened at $92.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.83 and its 200-day moving average is $84.56. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALV. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Nordea Equity Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $47,994.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,335.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $47,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,335.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $38,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,993.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,865 shares of company stock valued at $269,670 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

See Also

