Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $217.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

