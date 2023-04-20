AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock Price Up 4.2%

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) shares rose 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.76. Approximately 1,460,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,699,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVDX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.77.

AvidXchange Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $564,958.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,409,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,862,071.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AvidXchange news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,979,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,813,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $564,958.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,409,641 shares in the company, valued at $89,862,071.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. Foundry Group Next LLC purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,028,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,242 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 138.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,287,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,388 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 417.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Articles

