Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Trading Down 17.3 %

NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $0.52 on Friday. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Avinger alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avinger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.