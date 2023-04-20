B90 (LON:B90) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.70

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.70 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 1467265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.38 ($0.08).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.75 million, a PE ratio of -640.00 and a beta of 0.96.

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online Sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

