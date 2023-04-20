Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 382 ($4.73) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 401.75 ($4.97).

Stock Down 2.1 %

LON:BAB opened at GBX 285.80 ($3.54) on Thursday. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 262.20 ($3.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 371.40 ($4.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,019.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 311.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 297.37.

Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

