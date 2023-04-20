Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Badger Meter Trading Up 10.4 %

NYSE BMI traded up $12.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.05. The company had a trading volume of 98,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,079. Badger Meter has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $136.45. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.28 and its 200-day moving average is $113.52.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms recently commented on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Badger Meter by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

