Bailard Inc. Acquires 4,942 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,972 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $86,508.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $86,508.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,518.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,659 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,626. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

CRM stock opened at $198.92 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $200.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $198.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 947.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

