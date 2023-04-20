Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $75.50 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

