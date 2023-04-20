Bailard Inc. Decreases Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,268 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Best Buy by 43.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $439,930,000 after buying an additional 2,099,663 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $92,076,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $664,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $99,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,643,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BBY stock opened at $72.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $98.18.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $461,074.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,761.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.