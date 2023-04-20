Bailard Inc. Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $66.78 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Further Reading

