Bailard Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

TEL stock opened at $128.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.95. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

