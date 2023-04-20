Bailard Inc. Sells 212 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 983,398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Mastercard by 56.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,566,000 after acquiring an additional 696,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,310,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $372,728,000 after purchasing an additional 396,430 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $372.80 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $359.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.85.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

