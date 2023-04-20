Bailard Inc. Sells 246 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,591,000 after buying an additional 302,853 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 759.7% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 266,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,230,000 after acquiring an additional 235,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 454.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 255,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,946,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Insider Activity

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $105.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

