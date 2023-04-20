Bailard Inc. Sells 521 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $111.84 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.19.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.71). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

