Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Trading Down 4%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.39. 273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0034 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 22,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Featured Articles

