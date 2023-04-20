Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.9 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,400,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

