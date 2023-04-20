Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $68.14

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$68.14 and traded as high as C$69.17. Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$69.05, with a volume of 2,585,405 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research set a C$86.76 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$78.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.17. The firm has a market cap of C$81.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.19). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of C$7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.7365471 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

