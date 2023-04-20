Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Rating) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$34.65 and last traded at C$35.19. Approximately 1,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.55.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$37.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.81.

About Bank of the Philippine Islands

(Get Rating)

Bank of the Philippine Islands engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment Banking. The Consumer Banking segment covers deposit taking and services, consumer lending such as home mortgages, auto loans and credit card finance as well as the remittance business of individual clients and retail markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.