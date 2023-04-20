Barclays Boosts Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $16.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Integral Ad Science from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $15.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91.

Insider Activity

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $1,359,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $1,359,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,630. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 77.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,907 shares in the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,790,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth approximately $5,250,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 1,880.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 568,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.