Barclays Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $230.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus reduced their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.19.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $180.59 on Monday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $364.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.27. The company has a market cap of $572.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.