Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Raised to C$30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABX. Cormark cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.40.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

TSE ABX traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$25.94. 1,440,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,776,188. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 81.13, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$31.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$24.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.25.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.