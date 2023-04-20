BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Price Target Cut to $16.50 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ BCBP opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. Research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Lyga bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,350.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,300 shares of company stock worth $115,723. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 94,211 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 4,368.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.