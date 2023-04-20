Beddow Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 2.0% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.94. 11,091,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,480,477. The company has a market cap of $128.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

