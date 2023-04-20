Benchmark Begins Coverage on OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI)

Investment analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OABI. Cowen started coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

OmniAb Stock Performance

Shares of OABI remained flat at $3.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 285,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,207. OmniAb has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.69.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

