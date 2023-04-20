Berenberg Bank Cuts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $225.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CICC Research began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $296.75.

ALB opened at $203.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.31. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Albemarle by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

