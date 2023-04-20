Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE)

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.10) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 85.65% from the company’s previous close.

PensionBee Group Stock Up 0.6 %

LON PBEE opened at GBX 91.57 ($1.13) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £204.18 million and a PE ratio of -915.70. PensionBee Group has a 1 year low of GBX 45.51 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 144 ($1.78). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.93.

PensionBee Group Company Profile

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

