Berkshire Bank Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Berkshire Bank trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,242 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,301,889. The company has a market capitalization of $226.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

