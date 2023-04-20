Berkshire Bank Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Berkshire Bank decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.59.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.75. The company had a trading volume of 348,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,571. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.25. The stock has a market cap of $115.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

