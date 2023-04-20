Berkshire Bank Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Berkshire Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $138.41. 230,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,719. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.76 and its 200-day moving average is $121.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 125.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.19.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

