Berkshire Bank Has $484,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Berkshire Bank reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,905,000 after purchasing an additional 427,561 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,503,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 523.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after purchasing an additional 407,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 169.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 571,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,975,000 after purchasing an additional 359,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SHW traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.24. 173,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.83.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

