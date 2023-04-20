Berkshire Bank Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Berkshire Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,935 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $699,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 590.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 141,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 121,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $543,000.

IWP stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.58. 35,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,557. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $99.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

