Berkshire Bank Sells 1,550 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Berkshire Bank lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.90. 550,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,609,282. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

