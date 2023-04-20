Berkshire Bank Sells 23,251 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Berkshire Bank decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,251 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 5.2% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Berkshire Bank owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $17,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.25. 308,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,827,165. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
- Steel Dynamics May Be At A U-Turn Rather Than A Red Light
- Intuitive Surgical Continues to Surge, is it Worth Its Premium?
- Las Vegas Sands Hits The Jackpot, China Drives Robust Recovery
- Tesla’s Earnings: So Bad They’re Nearly Good
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.