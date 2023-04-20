Berkshire Bank Sells 895 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Berkshire Bank cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.10. 466,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,936,242. The firm has a market cap of $284.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,443,783 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.