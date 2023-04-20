BHK Investment Advisors LLC Has $361,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,985,558,000 after purchasing an additional 584,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $915,149,000 after purchasing an additional 245,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $779,089,000 after acquiring an additional 503,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $454,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.67. 662,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,778,011. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.88 and a 200-day moving average of $126.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.96.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

